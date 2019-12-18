Insider Selling: Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total transaction of $2,411,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,133,283.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of RCL stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.41. The stock had a trading volume of 32,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a twelve month low of $89.48 and a twelve month high of $131.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.24 and its 200 day moving average is $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 17.85%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5,040.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

