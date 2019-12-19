Brokerages Anticipate Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Will Post Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) will post $1.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.43 and the lowest is $1.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises posted earnings of $1.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will report full-year earnings of $9.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.52 to $9.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.31 to $10.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Royal Caribbean Cruises.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.98 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RCL shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.33.

RCL traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.85. 67,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,697. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.38 and its 200 day moving average is $113.30. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $89.48 and a 52 week high of $131.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.21%.

In related news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,000,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.55, for a total transaction of $2,411,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,133,283.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,084,960. Insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5,040.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth $33,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth $40,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

