Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Receives $144.44 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.33.

RCL has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 826,351 shares in the company, valued at $93,485,088.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,084,960. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 691.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 449,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,171,000 after buying an additional 392,806 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,015,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,063,000 after acquiring an additional 22,368 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 81.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 435,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,188,000 after acquiring an additional 194,891 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 284,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $124.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52 week low of $89.48 and a 52 week high of $131.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.68 and a 200-day moving average of $113.30.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

