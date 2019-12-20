Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Hits New 52-Week High at $131.40

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $131.40 and last traded at $131.29, with a volume of 735977 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.85.

RCL has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.56.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.81 and a 200 day moving average of $113.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.04). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,651 shares in the company, valued at $88,793,355. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,084,960 in the last quarter. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 851.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

