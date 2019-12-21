Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Given Buy Rating at Nomura

Nomura reiterated their buy rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 11th, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.56.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $131.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $89.48 and a 12 month high of $132.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.21%.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 826,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,485,088.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,084,960. Insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5,040.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

