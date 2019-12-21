Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Increases Dividend to $0.62 Per Share

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.6173 per share on Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $60.08 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $46.25 and a 12 month high of $60.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.77.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

