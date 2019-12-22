Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Lowered to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, December 5th, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

FTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a report on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Howard Weil upgraded shares of Fortis from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fortis in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortis presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.63.

NYSE FTS opened at $41.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.24 and a 200-day moving average of $40.56. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Fortis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,243,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortis by 509.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,207,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,923 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Fortis by 40.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,994,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,209,000 after purchasing an additional 863,900 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the third quarter worth $30,563,000. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis during the second quarter worth $34,568,000. 49.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

