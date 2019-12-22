Everi Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 3,492 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,682% compared to the typical daily volume of 196 call options.

In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 30,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,093.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 31,050 shares of company stock valued at $386,363 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Everi by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Everi in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Everi in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Everi by 54.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Everi from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Everi in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

EVRI stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. Everi has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $13.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.83.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $134.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.30 million. Everi had a net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 19.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Everi will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

