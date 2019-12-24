Caribbean Investment Holdings Ltd (LON:CIHL) Announces Dividend of GBX 5.39

Caribbean Investment Holdings Ltd (LON:CIHL) declared a dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 5.39 ($0.07) per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a yield of 28.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CIHL stock traded up GBX 3.25 ($0.04) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 19 ($0.25). 471,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,803. Caribbean Investment has a 1-year low of GBX 13.12 ($0.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 19.56 ($0.26). The stock has a market capitalization of $19.69 million and a PE ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 15.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 16.43.

Company Profile

Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Belize and internationally. The company offers savings accounts, non-interest bearing and interest bearing checking accounts, merchant accounts, and term deposits; and lending services, including overdrafts, lines of credit, and secured mortgage loans for personal, residential, or commercial purposes.

