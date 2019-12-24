Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Buys 2,701 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $16,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RCL. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5,040.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $7,000,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 826,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,485,088.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,084,960 over the last 90 days. 13.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.56.

Shares of NYSE RCL traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.96. The company had a trading volume of 573,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,601,322. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12 month low of $89.51 and a 12 month high of $134.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

