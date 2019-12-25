$2.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) will announce $2.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.55 billion and the lowest is $2.49 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises posted sales of $2.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will report full year sales of $10.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.87 billion to $10.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $11.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.60 billion to $11.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Royal Caribbean Cruises.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.98 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RCL shares. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.56.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 826,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,485,088.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,084,960. Corporate insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 37.1% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 29.9% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RCL traded up $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $127.59. 1,479,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,468. The company has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $89.48 and a 12 month high of $131.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.54 and a 200-day moving average of $113.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

