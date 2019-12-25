AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WAAS. ValuEngine raised AquaVenture from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Roth Capital lowered shares of AquaVenture to a hold rating and set a $27.10 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AquaVenture from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of AquaVenture from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AquaVenture presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.06.

Shares of AquaVenture stock opened at $27.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $690.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.85 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.41. AquaVenture has a 52 week low of $16.08 and a 52 week high of $27.78.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.13 million. AquaVenture had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AquaVenture will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAAS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of AquaVenture by 111.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of AquaVenture in the third quarter worth about $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AquaVenture by 23.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of AquaVenture by 1,776.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AquaVenture in the third quarter worth about $127,000. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AquaVenture

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

