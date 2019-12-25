Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 59,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,924,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Copa at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Copa by 228.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 65,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after purchasing an additional 45,550 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Copa by 48.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after buying an additional 22,420 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 197.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Copa in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,016,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Copa in the third quarter worth $1,354,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CPA shares. UBS Group raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Copa in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Copa from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.18.

Shares of NYSE CPA traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.16. 53,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.04. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12-month low of $73.37 and a 12-month high of $116.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.59.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The transportation company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $708.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.59 million. Copa had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Copa’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Copa’s payout ratio is 39.88%.

Copa Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

