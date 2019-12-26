Morgan Stanley Lowers Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) from an equal rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Monday, December 16th, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rev Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 price target on shares of Rev Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Rev Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Rev Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Rev Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.63.

Get Rev Group alerts:

REVG stock opened at $13.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average is $12.65. The company has a market cap of $807.04 million, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.96. Rev Group has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $14.99.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.23 million. Rev Group had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Rev Group will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Rev Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Rev Group by 5,156.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 593,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after buying an additional 582,641 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Rev Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Rev Group in the third quarter valued at about $402,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Rev Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 748,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Rev Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000.

About Rev Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rev Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rev Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.