Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,996 PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,996 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 18.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGTI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PGT Innovations has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 11,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $207,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,300,458 shares in the company, valued at $23,356,225.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,898 shares of company stock worth $759,171. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGTI opened at $14.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.49 million, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. PGT Innovations Inc has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $18.48.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). PGT Innovations had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $197.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PGT Innovations Inc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

