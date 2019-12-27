Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $9.55 Per Share (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report issued on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $9.55 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.56. Wedbush also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ Q1 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $4.96 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.10 EPS.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.56.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $134.17 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 52-week low of $90.90 and a 52-week high of $134.27. The stock has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.77 and its 200-day moving average is $113.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,162,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,476,000 after acquiring an additional 210,534 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,601,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,276,000 after buying an additional 561,317 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,837,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,123,000 after buying an additional 35,568 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,136,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,210,000 after acquiring an additional 505,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,068,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,709,000 after acquiring an additional 283,542 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 826,351 shares in the company, valued at $93,485,088.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,084,960 in the last ninety days. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

