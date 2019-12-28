Voya Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,187 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $6,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,556.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BNS traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.10. The stock had a trading volume of 588,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16. Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $49.38 and a one year high of $58.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.44. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a $0.684 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 50.65%.

BNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.56.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

