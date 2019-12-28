Barclays PLC Sells 2,444 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Copa were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 228.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 65,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after purchasing an additional 45,550 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Copa by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 22,420 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Copa by 197.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Copa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Copa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,354,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CPA shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Copa from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Copa in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.18.

Shares of NYSE CPA traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.51. 84,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,980. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1-year low of $75.67 and a 1-year high of $116.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. Copa had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $708.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.88%.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

