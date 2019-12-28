State Street Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,845,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 72,562 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.57% of Evertec worth $57,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Evertec by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,955,000 after purchasing an additional 158,378 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Evertec by 3.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,731,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,624,000 after acquiring an additional 65,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Evertec by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,463,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,873,000 after acquiring an additional 29,062 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Evertec by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,269,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,517,000 after acquiring an additional 51,776 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Evertec during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,285,000. 78.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Evertec stock opened at $33.93 on Friday. Evertec Inc has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $37.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.76.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.49 million. Evertec had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 58.35%. On average, equities analysts predict that Evertec Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

In other Evertec news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 28,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $905,493.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,558,960.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 13,000 shares of Evertec stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $416,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,626.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

