Short Interest in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Rises By 19.8%

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the November 28th total of 4,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.56.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.33. 624,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,505. The stock has a market cap of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $91.88 and a twelve month high of $134.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.91.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is 35.21%.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,793,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,084,960. Company insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 851.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.