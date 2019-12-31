Caribbean Investment Holdings Ltd (LON:CIHL) to Issue GBX 5.39 Dividend

Caribbean Investment Holdings Ltd (LON:CIHL) declared a dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 5.39 ($0.07) per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 28.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:CIHL traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 31 ($0.41). The stock had a trading volume of 435,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,803. Caribbean Investment has a 1-year low of GBX 13.12 ($0.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 19.56 ($0.26). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 18.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 17.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 million and a P/E ratio of 2.87.

Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Belize and internationally. The company offers savings accounts, non-interest bearing and interest bearing checking accounts, merchant accounts, and term deposits; and lending services, including overdrafts, lines of credit, and secured mortgage loans for personal, residential, or commercial purposes.

