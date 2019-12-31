EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

EVI Industries Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.87. EVI Industries shares last traded at $27.86, with a volume of 704 shares.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.68 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in EVI Industries by 33.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in EVI Industries in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in EVI Industries by 21.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in EVI Industries by 13.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in EVI Industries by 8.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter.

EVI Industries, Inc

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, leases, and rents commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. It also supplies related replacement parts and accessories; designs and plans laundry, dry cleaning, and boiler systems; and provides installation and maintenance services to commercial, industrial, institutional, government, and retail customers.

