North West (TSE:NWC) PT Lowered to C$30.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

North West (TSE:NWC) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, December 12th, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.87% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NWC stock opened at C$27.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.14. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 17.17. North West has a 52 week low of C$27.22 and a 52 week high of C$33.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.02.

Get North West alerts:

North West (TSE:NWC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$519.52 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that North West will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About North West

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 117 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 44 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 22 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company Fur Marketing outlet that offers wild furs, handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.