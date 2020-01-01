Analysts Set PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) Price Target at $22.00

Shares of PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

PGTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 11,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $207,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,300,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,356,225.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,898 shares of company stock valued at $759,171. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGTI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 18.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the second quarter valued at $188,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PGT Innovations stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $14.91. The company had a trading volume of 351,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,840. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.90. PGT Innovations has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average of $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.56.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $197.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.78 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PGT Innovations will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

