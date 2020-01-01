Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Raises Dividend to $0.78 Per Share

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Royal Caribbean Cruises has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a payout ratio of 32.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Royal Caribbean Cruises to earn $10.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

RCL stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $133.51. 814,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602,667. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $91.88 and a 1-year high of $134.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.08 and a 200-day moving average of $114.17.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,793,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,084,960. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.56.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

