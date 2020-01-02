Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $134.80

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $134.80 and last traded at $133.79, with a volume of 110487 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.51.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Macquarie raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.56.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

In related news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 826,351 shares in the company, valued at $93,485,088.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,084,960 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.5% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 22.9% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 7.1% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.