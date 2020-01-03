Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ECOPETROL S.A. is a Colombia-based petroleum company. The Company is focused on identifying opportunities primarily within the eastern Llanos Basin of Colombia, as well as in other areas in Colombia and northern Peru. The Company’s operation includes the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons. Ecopetrol has four management divisions to handle the operation of 163 production fields. Ecopetrol’s production is concentrated in the upper, middle and lower Magdalena, the Eastern Plans and the Caribbean, and the provinces of Putumayo, Cesar and Norte de Santander. “

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecopetrol from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup downgraded Ecopetrol from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.80 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ecopetrol in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a sell rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC raised Ecopetrol from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.06.

NYSE:EC opened at $20.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ecopetrol has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $23.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.486 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 192.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 12,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 783,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,340,000 after purchasing an additional 286,899 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,294,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,039,000 after purchasing an additional 25,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecopetrol (EC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.