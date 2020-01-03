Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Orion Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ORN) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 29th, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the November 14th total of 84,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 157,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Orion Group stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,284. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.37 million, a PE ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.13. Orion Group has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $5.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $199.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.27 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Orion Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ORN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Noble Financial set a $7.10 price target on Orion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Orion Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORN. White Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Orion Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Orion Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in Orion Group during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Orion Group during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Orion Group during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company's marine construction services include construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.