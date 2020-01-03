Royal Caribbean Cruises Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 27,388 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,376% compared to the typical volume of 1,106 call options.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,793,355. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,084,960 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 851.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.56.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $134.65 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $91.88 and a 12 month high of $134.80. The stock has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.23.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

