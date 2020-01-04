America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “America Movil continues to witness strength across end markets coupled with innovative product offerings. With a steady surge in subscriber base, the company has strengthened its position in core markets. It is the only carrier to offer 4.5G networks in Brazil, Mexico, Dominican Republic and Austria with speed up to 10 times faster than 4G to enable subscribers to enjoy voice and video in high definition. America Movil’s constant efforts to augment its product portfolio with the acquisition of wireless spectrums are noteworthy. The company remains focused on its cost-cutting program, particularly in Latin America, which is expected to improve its profitability. However, stringent switching policy has led to customer churn in Central America, while Peru and Ecuador remain near-term concerns for America Movil.”

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of AMX opened at $16.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.02. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.13). America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The company had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMX. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 417.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 177,800.0% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 297.5% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,810 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

