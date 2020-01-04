Analysts Anticipate Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $261.95 Million

Equities analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) will report sales of $261.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $260.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $263.89 million. Adtalem Global Education reported sales of $316.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Adtalem Global Education.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ATGE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price target on Adtalem Global Education and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

In related news, CFO Michael O. Randolfi acquired 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,079,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 78,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,975.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Holland Katherine Alice Boden acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.99 per share, for a total transaction of $63,980.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,580.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth $56,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter worth $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 223.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 222.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the third quarter worth $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

ATGE stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.57. 311,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,854. Adtalem Global Education has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $51.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

