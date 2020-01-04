Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) Announces Earnings Results

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Rev Group updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NYSE REVG opened at $12.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average of $12.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.17 million, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.92. Rev Group has a 52 week low of $7.35 and a 52 week high of $14.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Rev Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

REVG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Rev Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Rev Group from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Rev Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Rev Group from an “equal” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Rev Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

About Rev Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

