Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its stake in shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,845,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 72,562 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.57% of Evertec worth $57,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Evertec by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,955,000 after purchasing an additional 158,378 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evertec in the second quarter valued at about $36,285,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in Evertec by 5.4% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 521,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,057,000 after buying an additional 26,926 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Evertec by 694.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 468,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,618,000 after buying an additional 409,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Evertec by 11.8% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 451,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after buying an additional 47,805 shares during the last quarter. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evertec stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,356. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Evertec Inc has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $37.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Evertec had a return on equity of 58.35% and a net margin of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $118.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evertec Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. Evertec’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

In other news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 28,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $905,493.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,532 shares in the company, valued at $11,558,960.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $416,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,626.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

