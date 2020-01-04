FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will earn $9.55 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.56. Wedbush also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ Q1 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $4.96 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.10 EPS.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 17.85%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.56.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $133.49 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $94.50 and a 1-year high of $134.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.21%.

In related news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $7,000,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 826,351 shares in the company, valued at $93,485,088.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,084,960 in the last quarter. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 851.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

