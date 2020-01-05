$69.99 Million in Sales Expected for Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Computer Programs & Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) will announce $69.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Computer Programs & Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $69.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $72.40 million. Computer Programs & Systems reported sales of $72.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs & Systems will report full-year sales of $273.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $273.00 million to $276.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $278.78 million, with estimates ranging from $276.30 million to $284.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Computer Programs & Systems.

Computer Programs & Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.18 million. Computer Programs & Systems had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Computer Programs & Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPSI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Dougherty & Co raised shares of Computer Programs & Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Computer Programs & Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Computer Programs & Systems to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

In other news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $71,689.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 34.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 4.8% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 842,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,043,000 after buying an additional 38,449 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 17.4% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 122,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 18,209 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 19.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Computer Programs & Systems by 12.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

CPSI opened at $26.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.74 and a 200 day moving average of $24.82. Computer Programs & Systems has a fifty-two week low of $20.72 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

