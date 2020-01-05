Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Latin America is a telecommunication company. Its business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions. It operates primarily in Chile, Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and other parts of Latin America. Liberty Latin America, formerly known as Liberty LiLAC, is based in DENVER. “

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

LILA has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.75.

NASDAQ:LILA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.48. 250,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,544. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.56. Liberty Latin America has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.81.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $966.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Latin America news, Director Brendan J. Paddick acquired 544,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $9,907,405.44. Insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LILA. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 190.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 139,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 91,245 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 10.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 191,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 18,574 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Liberty Latin America by 298.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 18.57% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Latin America (LILA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.