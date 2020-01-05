Questor Technology (CVE:QST) PT Set at C$6.25 by Pi Financial

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) received a C$6.25 price target from analysts at Pi Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, December 10th, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on QST. Raymond James set a C$5.25 price target on Questor Technology and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. AltaCorp Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Questor Technology in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Questor Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of Questor Technology stock traded down C$0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.10. 23,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,361. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.52. Questor Technology has a 52-week low of C$3.43 and a 52-week high of C$5.36. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $138.67 million and a P/E ratio of 18.21.

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$8.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.76 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Questor Technology will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Justin Mahendra sold 24,100 shares of Questor Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total transaction of C$100,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$55,610.

About Questor Technology

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental cleantech company, focuses on clean air technologies in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean, Europe, Russia, and Asia. It designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems; power generation systems; and water treatment solutions utilizing waste heat, as well as rents incinerators.

