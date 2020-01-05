Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,840,000 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the November 28th total of 4,040,000 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

RCL traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $133.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,229,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,531. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.28. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $94.50 and a 1 year high of $134.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.45.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.04). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.21%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.56.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 845,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,793,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,311,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,084,960 over the last ninety days. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 691.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 449,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,171,000 after acquiring an additional 392,806 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,015,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,063,000 after buying an additional 22,368 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 81.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 435,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,188,000 after buying an additional 194,891 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth about $773,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 284,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,827,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

