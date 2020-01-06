North West (TSE:NWC) Price Target Cut to C$30.00

North West (TSE:NWC) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note published on Thursday, December 12th, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on North West from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$32.08.

Shares of NWC traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$27.28. The stock had a trading volume of 44,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,878. North West has a 12-month low of C$27.18 and a 12-month high of C$33.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$27.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84.

North West (TSE:NWC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$519.52 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that North West will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About North West

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 117 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 44 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 22 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; 1 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company Fur Marketing outlet that offers wild furs, handicrafts, and authentic Canadian heritage products.

