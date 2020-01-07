Ansell (ASX:ANN) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.00

Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$30.00 ($21.28) and last traded at A$29.96 ($21.25), with a volume of 204085 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$29.37 ($20.83).

The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$29.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.66, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.07.

In other Ansell news, insider William Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$29.76 ($21.10), for a total transaction of A$297,550.00 ($211,028.37).

About Ansell

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Caribbean, and North America. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment offers a range of surgical and examination gloves covering various applications; and healthcare safety devices and active infection protection products for healthcare patients.

