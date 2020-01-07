Caribbean Investment Holdings Ltd to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.39 (LON:CIHL)

Caribbean Investment Holdings Ltd (LON:CIHL) declared a dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.39 ($0.07) per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 28.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of CIHL stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 28.50 ($0.37). 145,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,803. Caribbean Investment has a 12-month low of GBX 13.12 ($0.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 35 ($0.46). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 20.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 17.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.79.

Caribbean Investment Company Profile

Caribbean Investment Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Belize and internationally. The company offers savings accounts, non-interest bearing and interest bearing checking accounts, merchant accounts, and term deposits; and lending services, including overdrafts, lines of credit, and secured mortgage loans for personal, residential, or commercial purposes.

