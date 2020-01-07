Guardian Capital Group Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:GCG)

Guardian Capital Group Ltd. (TSE:GCG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 9th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of TSE GCG opened at C$26.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $750.06 million and a P/E ratio of 31.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.17. Guardian Capital Group has a 1-year low of C$22.56 and a 1-year high of C$28.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$26.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.63.

Get Guardian Capital Group alerts:

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$45.98 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Guardian Capital Group will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Guardian Capital Group news, insider Guardian Capital Group Limited purchased 116,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$27.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,180,075.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 116,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,180,075.

Guardian Capital Group Company Profile

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the Caribbean. It manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, and charitable organizations.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Guardian Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardian Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.