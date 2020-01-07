Guyana Goldfields (OTCMKTS:GUYFF) Trading Up 3.1%

Guyana Goldfields Inc. (OTCMKTS:GUYFF) was up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56, approximately 27,452 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 30,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.69.

About Guyana Goldfields (OTCMKTS:GUYFF)

Guyana Goldfields Inc engages in the investment, acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in Guyana, South America. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Aurora Gold Mine located in Guyana. It also holds 15 prospecting licenses covering 146,571 acres. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

