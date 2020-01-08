ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $64.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.01% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ATNI. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of ATN International in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded ATN International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. National Securities assumed coverage on ATN International in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BWS Financial increased their price target on ATN International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.14. 45,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,234. The stock has a market cap of $915.10 million, a PE ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.18. ATN International has a one year low of $50.48 and a one year high of $79.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $115.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.49 million. ATN International had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 0.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ATN International will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other ATN International news, VP William F. Kreisher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $122,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,761.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $195,913.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,431 shares in the company, valued at $25,359,514.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,333 shares of company stock valued at $440,274 in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATNI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of ATN International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in ATN International by 92.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in ATN International by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in ATN International by 5.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

