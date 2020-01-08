Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BanColombia is Colombia’s largest bank in terms of assets and also has the largest market participation in deposit products and loans. “

CIB has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Bancolombia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Santander raised shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Shares of Bancolombia stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.50. 480,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,702. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.46 and its 200 day moving average is $51.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.75. Bancolombia has a 1 year low of $40.19 and a 1 year high of $56.06.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Bancolombia will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIB. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bancolombia in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 11.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 522.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 21.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 100.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. 7.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

