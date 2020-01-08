Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) CEO Richard D. Fain Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $2,621,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 787,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,263,499.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

RCL stock opened at $130.44 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a twelve month low of $100.47 and a twelve month high of $134.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.00 and its 200-day moving average is $114.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.45.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 691.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 449,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,171,000 after purchasing an additional 392,806 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.3% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,015,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,063,000 after purchasing an additional 22,368 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 81.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 435,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,188,000 after purchasing an additional 194,891 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 284,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.56.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

