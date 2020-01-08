Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.43. Wedbush also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ Q2 2020 earnings at $2.72 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RCL. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Macquarie raised Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.56.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $130.44. 1,220,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,544. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.46. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $134.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 826,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,485,088.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,000,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,928 shares of company stock valued at $10,706,360 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 58.5% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 214,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,985,000 after buying an additional 79,134 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after acquiring an additional 34,339 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,068,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,709,000 after acquiring an additional 283,542 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,500,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 413,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,261,000 after acquiring an additional 31,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.