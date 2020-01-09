Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) CMO Kevin Froemming Sells 8,291 Shares of Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) CMO Kevin Froemming sold 8,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total transaction of $62,928.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 468,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,559,656.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $7.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.91 million, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. Playa Hotels & Resorts NV has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $8.95.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $132.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.47 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on PLYA shares. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,113,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 403.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 47,033 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 7,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 530,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after buying an additional 53,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

