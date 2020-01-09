Reviewing Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) & Change Healthcare (NYSE:CHNG)

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) and Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Evertec and Change Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evertec 20.62% 58.35% 13.88% Change Healthcare N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.7% of Evertec shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Change Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Evertec shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Evertec and Change Healthcare’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evertec $453.87 million 5.42 $86.27 million $1.70 20.12 Change Healthcare N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Evertec has higher revenue and earnings than Change Healthcare.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Evertec and Change Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evertec 0 0 1 0 3.00 Change Healthcare 0 1 18 0 2.95

Evertec presently has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.23%. Change Healthcare has a consensus target price of $18.47, suggesting a potential upside of 16.47%. Given Change Healthcare’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Change Healthcare is more favorable than Evertec.

Summary

Evertec beats Change Healthcare on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc. engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards. The company also offers payment processing services that enable financial institutions and other issuers to manage, support, and facilitate the processing for credit, debit, prepaid, automated teller machines and EBT card programs; credit and debit card processing, authorization and settlement, and fraud monitoring and control services to debit or credit issuers; and EBT services. In addition, it provides business process management solutions comprising core bank processing, network hosting and management, IT consulting services, business process outsourcing, item and cash processing, and fulfillment solutions to financial institutions, and corporate and government customers. The company manages a system of electronic payment networks that process approximately two billion transactions. It sells and distributes its services primarily through a proprietary direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Carib Latam Holdings, Inc. EVERTEC, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc., an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides software and analytics solutions for financial performance, payment accuracy, clinical decision management, value-based payment, provider and consumer engagement, and imaging and clinical workflow. The Network Solutions segment enables financial, administrative, and clinical transactions; electronic business-to-business and consumer-to-business payments; and aggregation and analytics of clinical and financial data. The Technology-Enabled Services segment provides solutions for financial and administrative management, value-based care, communication and payment, pharmacy benefits administration, and healthcare consulting. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Change Healthcare Inc.(NasdaqGS:CHNG) operates independently of McKesson Corporation as of June 26, 2019.

