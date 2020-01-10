Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Has $8.82 Million Stock Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC reduced its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,652 shares during the quarter. Royal Caribbean Cruises makes up about 1.3% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $8,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth $33,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 851.1% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCL shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.90.

Shares of RCL traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.44. 31,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,085. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.62. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $135.06. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.45.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by ($0.04). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 35.21%.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,000,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 826,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,485,088.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,928 shares of company stock worth $8,606,360. Insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

